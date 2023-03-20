India

Amritpal Singh's uncle, driver surrender; lawyer claims police planning encounter

Written by Prateek Talukdar Mar 20, 2023, 10:22 am 2 min read

Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh's uncle and driver surrendered before the police as 112 of Singh's associates were arrested

As the manhunt for fugitive Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh entered the third day, his uncle and driver surrendered before the police at Mehatpur, Punjab. The police have arrested 112 of Singh's associates since the manhunt began on Saturday. Meanwhile, Waris Punjab De chief's legal advisor claimed the police arrested Singh in Shahkot and were planning to kill him in a fake encounter.

Why does this story matter?

Singh is reportedly a self-styled radical preacher and separatist pro-Khalistani leader. Intelligence agencies claim he is Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agent brought to spread violence in India.

The crackdown comes nearly a month after Singh and his supporters reportedly attacked Ajnala police station with swords and guns to free one of their arrested aides.

At the time, no immediate action against him was reported.

34 arrested on Sunday

Singh's uncle, Harijit Singh, was reportedly in a Mercedes among those fleeing the police, including driver Harpreet Singh. The said Mercedes has been recovered. Harijit stated that they split between the 15-16 km chase in which Amritpal eluded the cops by riding down country roads on a two-wheeler. Daljeet Singh Kalsi, Singh's alleged advisor and financier, was among the 34 people arrested on Sunday.

Rehab centers, gurdwara used to stockpile weapons

Based on intelligence inputs, security agencies claimed that Singh used drug rehabilitation centers and a gurudwara for stockpiling arms. It alleged that Singh—who has now been declared fugitive—was trying to form a militant outfit, the Anandpur Khalsa Force (AKF), on the lines of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF). It also claimed that he was "brainwashing" youths to become 'khadkoos' or human bombs.

Internet cuts extended until Monday noon

In light of the crackdown, the Punjab government extended the state's internet shutdown until Monday noon for another 24 hours. Neighboring Haryana is also on high alert. Separately, Waris Punjab De's legal advisor Imaan Singh Khara filed a habeas corpus writ petition in Punjab and Haryana High Court, claiming that the police had "illegally detained" Singh and his life was under threat.