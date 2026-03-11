Andhra HC reviews petitions against land allotments to tech firms

Minister defends move as transparent push to create jobs

Lawmakers questioned why top tech companies got land in Visakhapatnam for just 99 paise per acre and demanded details from the government.

Minister Nara Lokesh defended the move as a transparent push to create over 100,000 new IT jobs and boost the local tech scene.

The High Court is also looking into possible financial losses for the state and environmental worries tied to these allotments.

Plus, separate cases have been filed over land given for Google's massive AI data centers.