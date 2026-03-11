Andhra HC reviews petitions against land allotments to tech firms
Andhra Pradesh's High Court is reviewing petitions that challenge the state government's decision to allot land to companies and infrastructure partners such as TCS, Cognizant, Raheja Corp, and Adani Group.
Petitioners say these deals violate the state's Land Allotment Policy (Policy 4.0 / G.O. 9 and G.O. 32), which requires land to be leased (with ownership considered only after project completion).
A YSR Congress Party MP had already raised concerns about how these lands were handed out.
Minister defends move as transparent push to create jobs
Lawmakers questioned why top tech companies got land in Visakhapatnam for just 99 paise per acre and demanded details from the government.
Minister Nara Lokesh defended the move as a transparent push to create over 100,000 new IT jobs and boost the local tech scene.
The High Court is also looking into possible financial losses for the state and environmental worries tied to these allotments.
Plus, separate cases have been filed over land given for Google's massive AI data centers.