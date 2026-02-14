Andhra Pradesh budget 2026-27: Education gets highest allocation

New schemes for students, teachers

This budget isn't just about big numbers—it's packed with student-focused schemes like Thalliki Vandanam (₹15,000 per student annually), mid-day meals, scholarships, and upgrades for schools across the state.

The TDP-led coalition, alleging years of high failure rates and unfinished projects under the previous government, is bringing in new teachers (nearly 16,000!), revamping tribal schools, and introducing AI-powered learning programs to help students succeed and keep more kids in school.

For anyone studying or thinking about their future in Andhra Pradesh, these changes could make a real difference.