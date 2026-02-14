Andhra Pradesh budget 2026-27: Education gets highest allocation
Andhra Pradesh just rolled out a massive ₹3.32 lakh crore budget for 2026-27, and the biggest slice—₹32,308 crore—is going straight to school education. That's one of the largest allocations this year.
There's also a boost for better classrooms and facilities, plus extra funds for higher education and skill development.
New schemes for students, teachers
This budget isn't just about big numbers—it's packed with student-focused schemes like Thalliki Vandanam (₹15,000 per student annually), mid-day meals, scholarships, and upgrades for schools across the state.
The TDP-led coalition, alleging years of high failure rates and unfinished projects under the previous government, is bringing in new teachers (nearly 16,000!), revamping tribal schools, and introducing AI-powered learning programs to help students succeed and keep more kids in school.
For anyone studying or thinking about their future in Andhra Pradesh, these changes could make a real difference.