Andhra Pradesh: Gas leak from ONGC pipeline, villagers evacuated
India
A gas leak from an ONGC pipeline in Turpupalem village, Andhra Pradesh, sent residents scrambling on February 1 after a flow line was damaged while rig equipment was being shifted, with officials saying the trailer could have touched the pipeline.
About 500 cubic meters of gas escaped, filling the area with thick white smoke and a strong smell that left everyone uneasy.
Villagers evacuated as precautionary measure
ONGC teams acted fast—isolating the pipeline and fixing the leak within an hour.
Still, villagers had to evacuate as a safety measure, with officials warning everyone to avoid anything that could spark a fire.
Residents heaved a sigh of relief once the gas smell dissipated, and district residents still remembered the major ONGC well fire on January 5.