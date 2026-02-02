Andhra Pradesh: Gas leak from ONGC pipeline, villagers evacuated India Feb 02, 2026

A gas leak from an ONGC pipeline in Turpupalem village, Andhra Pradesh, sent residents scrambling on February 1 after a flow line was damaged while rig equipment was being shifted, with officials saying the trailer could have touched the pipeline.

About 500 cubic meters of gas escaped, filling the area with thick white smoke and a strong smell that left everyone uneasy.