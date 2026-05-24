Andhra Pradesh heatwave: Chityala 48.3°C 10-year high, others over 48°C

Andhra 45°C heat, IMD forecasts cooling

13 districts saw temperatures 45 degrees Celsius and above, and over 170 mandals hit at least 44 degrees Celsius, especially in East Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, and Palnadu.

The India Meteorological Department says the heat will stick around for a bit longer before cooling off after May 26, with some relief expected from thunderstorms and light rain.