Andhra Pradesh heatwave: Chityala 48.3°C 10-year high, others over 48°C
India
Andhra Pradesh is baking under an intense heatwave, with Chityala (East Godavari) hitting a 10-year high of 48.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday, May 24.
Piduguralla and Tanuku also crossed the 48 degrees Celsius mark, making it the second time this week temperatures soared that high, according to state officials.
Andhra 45°C heat, IMD forecasts cooling
13 districts saw temperatures 45 degrees Celsius and above, and over 170 mandals hit at least 44 degrees Celsius, especially in East Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, and Palnadu.
The India Meteorological Department says the heat will stick around for a bit longer before cooling off after May 26, with some relief expected from thunderstorms and light rain.