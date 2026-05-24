Andhra Pradesh increases airport checks amid Ebola outbreaks in Africa
With Ebola outbreaks making headlines in Africa, Andhra Pradesh is ramping up checks at Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Tirupati airports.
Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav shared that passengers arriving from Ebola-affected countries who show symptoms may be quarantined right away, following national and World Health Organization guidelines.
Visakhapatnam seaport, roads monitored, PPE stocked
The state isn't stopping at airports: roadways and the Visakhapatnam seaport are also under watch.
Hospitals near international airports are prepping 15-bed isolation wards for quick response.
PPE kits have been stocked for emergency use, and ASHAs, ANMs, and other frontline health workers have been sensitized through review meetings to stay ready.
Travelers from Ebola-affected countries monitor health
If you're coming from places like the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, or South Sudan, keep an eye on your health for a month: report any fever or unusual bleeding as soon as possible.
India hasn't seen any Ebola cases yet, but acting fast is key since it spreads through contact with infected fluids.