Andhra Pradesh on high alert after Ebola spike in Africa

Teaching hospitals readying 15-bed Ebola wards

15-bed isolation wards are being readied at teaching hospitals in cities with international airports with available PPE kits and virus diagnostic testing kits.

Awareness drives are rolling out with help from local health workers to keep people informed.

Drawing from lessons learned during COVID-19, officials are also watching road entry points and individuals who arrived from Ebola-affected countries within the last three weeks and experience illness should immediately inform district authorities.