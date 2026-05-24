Andhra Pradesh on high alert after Ebola spike in Africa
Andhra Pradesh is on high alert after a spike in Ebola cases and deaths in parts of Africa.
The state's Health Minister, Satya Kumar Yadav, shared that international airports in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, and Vijayawada are now screening travelers arriving from the affected countries.
Anyone showing symptoms will be isolated right away, and their close contacts will also be checked.
Teaching hospitals readying 15-bed Ebola wards
15-bed isolation wards are being readied at teaching hospitals in cities with international airports with available PPE kits and virus diagnostic testing kits.
Awareness drives are rolling out with help from local health workers to keep people informed.
Drawing from lessons learned during COVID-19, officials are also watching road entry points and individuals who arrived from Ebola-affected countries within the last three weeks and experience illness should immediately inform district authorities.