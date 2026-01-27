Andhra Pradesh: Woman, lover murder husband with poisoned biryani
India
In Chiluvur village in Duggirala mandal, Andhra Pradesh, a woman named Lakshmi Madhuri and her partner Gopi have been arrested for murdering Madhuri's husband, Lokam Shivanagaraju.
On January 18, 2026, Madhuri mixed about 20 sleeping pills into her husband's biryani to knock him out.
Later that night, Gopi came over and helped suffocate Shivanagaraju while he was unconscious.
How the case unfolded
Madhuri tried to make the death look like a heart attack, but during funeral prep, relatives noticed bruises and bleeding that didn't add up.
The police were called in and a post-mortem confirmed it was murder by suffocation.
Madhuri confessed during questioning—police arrested Madhuri and Gopi was also taken into custody.