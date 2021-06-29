Home / News / India News / Another drone seen near Sunjuwan military station in Jammu
Written by
Sagar Malik
Last updated on Jun 29, 2021, 10:58 am
Another drone was seen near Sunjuwan military station in Jammu in the early hours of Tuesday.

A drone was spotted by the Indian Army at three locations in Jammu, including the Sunjuwan military station, in the early hours of Tuesday - marking the third day in a row that such an incident took place. Security officials spotted the drone at Kunjwani, Sunjuwan, and Kaluchak areas of Jammu around 2:30 am. They could not, however, trace the drone after some time.

An investigation has been launched

Security agencies are now investigating if it was a single drone or three separate ones, according to the sources cited by India Today. Kunjwani is around 6.5 kilometers from Sunjuwan and 4.5 kilometers from Kaluchak. Notably, the Indian Army camp in Sunjuwan was attacked in February 2018 by the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, resulting in the killing of six soldiers and one civilian.

Incident comes after drone attack at Jammu airport

This incident has come just a couple of days after a drone attack was carried out at the Indian Air Force (IAF) station in Jammu. Two bombs were dropped around 1:40 am on Sunday, within six minutes of each other. It was the first-of-its-kind drone attack on an Indian military facility, and two IAF personnel sustained injuries.

On Monday, a possible drone attack was thwarted

On Monday, the Indian Army said troops had fired at two drones that had been spotted near Kaluchak military camp. Army soldiers fired at the drones, after which they "flew away," officials said. "Two quadcopters were spotted on a stretch of the Kaluchak-Purmandal road on the Jammu Pathankot National Highway. The suspected objects were flying near the Kalucheck military station," police said.

NIA probing the drone attack in Jammu

An investigation into the drone attack in Jammu has been launched by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the National Security Guard (NSG). Officials said the explosives likely contained a cocktail of chemicals including RDX. "The explosive is suspected to be RDX. The bombs were sophisticated, pointing to an expert assembler," an official said, according to The Indian Express.

India may soon procure Israeli anti-drone systems

India is expected to soon decide on the deployment of anti-drone technology at military facilities across the country, according to a report by Hindustan Times. In fact, armed forces are already conducting drills with the Israeli anti-drone SMASH 2000 Plus systems and they may be procured on an immediate basis in the wake of the recent drone attack, the report added.

