Home / News / India News / Government withdraws letter to Apple for compliance with IT Rules
India

Government withdraws letter to Apple for compliance with IT Rules

Written by
Pratyush Kotoky
Edited by
Siddhant Pandey
Last updated on Jul 15, 2021, 04:33 pm
Government withdraws letter to Apple for compliance with IT Rules
Apple's iMessage would not be considered a "social media intermediary" under the new IT Rules.

The Centre has reportedly withdrawn a letter asking Apple to comply with new IT Rules, specifically about the company's messaging service. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) withdrew the letter after reaching an understanding that Apple's iMessage would not be considered a "social media intermediary" under the new rules, as it is not a "solely or primarily" an instant messaging service provider.

In this article
Details

iMessage not considered social media intermediary

The IT Rules define "social media intermediary" as any platform which "primarily or solely" allows online interactions between its users and permits them to create, disseminate and access information using its services. However, the government is of the view that iMessage cannot be considered as an entity "primarily or solely" as it is not a standalone messaging app available on every device.

Quote

Unlike WhatsApp, iMessage cannot be downloaded by all: Official

A senior government official told The Indian Express, "Unlike other messaging apps like, say, WhatsApp, can anyone download iMessage on their phone and use it? "If that logic is to be applied, even food delivery platforms, and especially gaming platforms provide an option of chatting with other gamers. Should they also be considered a social media intermediary then? The answer is no," they added.

Rules

What do the new IT Rules say?

As per the new IT Rules—announced in February—any social media intermediary with more than 5 million active users in India would be considered a "significant social media intermediary." It requires them to appoint a Chief Compliance Officer, a Nodal Contact Officer, and a Resident Grievance Officer in India. Social media companies also need to publish monthly reports regarding complaints from Indian users.

Information

'Provide reason for why you are not social media intermediary'

On May 26, the Centre had written letters to social media companies seeking details of their compliance. In its letter, the Centre had said that platforms should provide reasons as to why they think they cannot be classified as a significant social media intermediary.

Concerns

'No messaging app can be out of the purview'

Industry experts expressed their concern by arguing against the exclusion of iMessage from the purview of the IT Rules. Highlighting clause (v) and clause (w) of IT Rules, an industry executive said, "There is no way a messaging platform is out of it. Whether it comes coupled with a device or not." Both the IT Ministry and Apple have not responded to TIE's queries.

Information

What do clauses (v) and (w) say?

Clause (v) talks about the number of users required to consider a social media intermediary "significant." Any platform with over 5 million active users in India will be considered "significant"—iMessage has 25 million active users). Clause (w) talks about the definition of social media intermediary.

Concerns

'Will Apple track originator of message if government asks?'

One of the contentious aspects of the IT Rules is that the regulations seek to find the originator of "mischievous" messages or information on these platforms. Since Apple is not considered a "significant" social media intermediary, will it mean "if a law enforcement order which seeks details of a certain message is given to them tomorrow, can Apple deny it?" asks another industry expert.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Coronavirus: India reports 41K+ new cases; nearly 600 more dead

Latest News

Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin secures FAA license for manned missions

Technology

Sensex jumps 255 points to end at a fresh record

Business

Maruti Suzuki to invest Rs. 18,000 crore for new factory

Auto

Olympics: Decoding the records which might never get broken

Sports

Playing Sita in 'Adipurush' comes with lot of responsibility: Kriti

Entertainment

Latest India News

Coronavirus: India reports 41K+ new cases; nearly 600 more dead

India

Varanasi: PM Modi to inaugurate Rs. 1,500cr-worth development projects today

India

Kids complain of post-COVID symptoms like breathlessness, headache in Delhi

India

Army says reports of fresh Indo-China clash 'false and baseless'

India

Coronavirus: Centre flags increase in 'R' factor in several states

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Related News

'Deliberate defiance': Ravi Shankar Prasad on Twitter losing legal safety

India

#ITRules: Twitter needs to follow law of land, says Centre

Business

IT rules: Centre seeks compliance status from Facebook, Twitter 'ASAP'

Business

Government releases rules for social media, OTT platforms; details here

Business

Apple News

Jason Momoa leaves Toronto as he wraps 'See' S03 filming

Entertainment

#BugAlert: Percentage symbols in network names could brick iPhone's Wi-Fi

Technology

Upcoming Apple iPhone 13 rumored to sport reverse wireless charging

Technology

Apple unveils watchOS 8 public beta replete with new features

Technology

An overview of new features in iOS 15 public beta

Technology
Trending Topics