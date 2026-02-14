Army Chief Gen Dwivedi to visit Australia for military talks
General Upendra Dwivedi, India's Army Chief, is set to embark on a four-day visit to Australia (Feb 16-19) focused on deepening military cooperation and keeping the Indo-Pacific region secure.
He's meeting top Australian defense leaders, talking about teaming up on modernization and future operations.
Gen Dwivedi to meet Australian Army Chief Simon Stuart
In Canberra, Gen Dwivedi is set to receive a formal welcome and will meet with Australian Army Chief Simon Stuart for talks on working together more closely.
He also will connect with other senior military officials, visit key defense institutions, and speak at the Australian Command and Staff College.
India, Australia are already working together on defense
This trip isn't just about ceremonies—it's about two countries getting serious on security in a changing world.
With joint exercises like AUSTRAHIND (date not specified), these meetings set the stage for more collaboration.