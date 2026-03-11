Asiatic lioness kills 5-year-old boy in Gujarat
India
A tragic incident unfolded in Gujarat's Amreli district on March 10, when a five-year-old boy was fatally attacked by a lioness near his family's settlement.
The boy was the son of a farm laborer from Madhya Pradesh.
Villagers rushed to help and managed to scare the lioness away, but sadly, the boy didn't survive his injuries at the hospital.
Lioness was captured later that night
Forest teams quickly tracked down and safely captured the lioness later that night.
This heartbreaking event highlights how encounters between people and Asiatic lions are becoming more common as these big cats expand their range beyond Gir National Park into more parts of Gujarat.