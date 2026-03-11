Asiatic lioness kills 5-year-old boy in Gujarat India Mar 11, 2026

A tragic incident unfolded in Gujarat's Amreli district on March 10, when a five-year-old boy was fatally attacked by a lioness near his family's settlement.

The boy was the son of a farm laborer from Madhya Pradesh.

Villagers rushed to help and managed to scare the lioness away, but sadly, the boy didn't survive his injuries at the hospital.