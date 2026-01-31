Assam: 3 dead, 20 injured in tempo-dumper truck collision

Dumper driver tried to escape, caught by locals

Two passengers—Nirad Das and Tapan Biswas—died at the scene, while a third person died while receiving treatment.

Among those hurt, two children are admitted to the ICU, while three other children are undergoing treatment at the central ICU and several others remain hospitalized.

The dumper driver tried to escape but was caught by locals.

Police have seized both vehicles and started an investigation, while the state government says it's keeping a close watch on everyone's recovery.