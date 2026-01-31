Assam: 3 dead, 20 injured in tempo-dumper truck collision
A tragic road accident in the Srigauri area of Assam's Sribhumi district early on Saturday morning left three people dead and 20 others injured.
A speeding dumper truck, reportedly coming from the wrong side, crashed into a tempo traveler carrying a devotional singing group near Srigauri around 6am.
The collision was so severe that the tempo veered off the road and landed in a ditch.
Dumper driver tried to escape, caught by locals
Two passengers—Nirad Das and Tapan Biswas—died at the scene, while a third person died while receiving treatment.
Among those hurt, two children are admitted to the ICU, while three other children are undergoing treatment at the central ICU and several others remain hospitalized.
The dumper driver tried to escape but was caught by locals.
Police have seized both vehicles and started an investigation, while the state government says it's keeping a close watch on everyone's recovery.