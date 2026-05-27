Assam becomes 3rd Indian state to pass UCC bill
India
Assam just became the third state in India to pass the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, following Gujarat and Uttarakhand.
This newly passed bill aims to replace religion-based personal rules with one set of laws for everyone, aiming to treat all citizens equally, no matter their background.
After Assam passage debate intensifies
Supporters say the UCC could boost gender equality and bring people together under a single legal system (pretty big goals for a diverse country like India).
But not everyone's convinced; some worry it might impact religious freedoms or minority rights.
With Assam on board, expect even more debate about whether a common set governing every citizen approach really works for everyone.