Assam CM Sarma invests ₹2,218cr in Majuli's infrastructure, women entrepreneurs

Majuli now has a new academic building and girls' hostel at its Cultural University, the academic building accommodating 1,880 students and the girls' hostel housing 178 students. There's also a fresh Model Degree College, plus upgraded government offices—including the Integrated District Commissioner's Office and a three-storey office for the Senior Superintendent of Police—making things smoother for everyone living there.

New museum, cultural complex, and bridge

A brand-new museum and cultural complex are set to keep Majuli's heritage alive.

On top of that, a new bridge over the Lohit River is making travel between Majuli and Lakhimpur easier than ever—and work was restarted on the key Jorhat-Majuli bridge on February 12, 2026, after it was halted in September 2024.