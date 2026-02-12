Assam CM Sarma invests ₹2,218cr in Majuli's infrastructure, women entrepreneurs
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma just rolled out projects worth a huge ₹2,218 crore in Majuli.
The day also brought a boost for local women—31,952 entrepreneurs got ₹10,000 each to kickstart their ventures.
It's all about building better infrastructure and giving the community more opportunities.
Academic buildings and upgraded government offices
Majuli now has a new academic building and girls' hostel at its Cultural University, the academic building accommodating 1,880 students and the girls' hostel housing 178 students.
There's also a fresh Model Degree College, plus upgraded government offices—including the Integrated District Commissioner's Office and a three-storey office for the Senior Superintendent of Police—making things smoother for everyone living there.
New museum, cultural complex, and bridge
A brand-new museum and cultural complex are set to keep Majuli's heritage alive.
On top of that, a new bridge over the Lohit River is making travel between Majuli and Lakhimpur easier than ever—and work was restarted on the key Jorhat-Majuli bridge on February 12, 2026, after it was halted in September 2024.