Assam girl escapes domestic slavery, exposes interstate child trafficking racket
India
A seven-year-old girl, trafficked from Assam for domestic work in Itanagar, managed to escape after being assaulted and was found wandering early one morning.
Her story, shared during counseling at Ane's Home, led police to uncover a major interstate child trafficking racket and register a case under strict child protection laws.
Two children still missing, investigation on
Police have arrested six people—including two women accused of selling their own children—and identified key suspects from different towns.
Three more girls were rescued and are now safe in shelter homes.
However, two children are still missing as the investigation continues, with notices served to others possibly involved.