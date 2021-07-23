Assam: First phase of online liquor sale limited to Guwahati

A notification was issued by the Excise department announcing the decision

The first phase of the online sale of liquor in Assam has been limited to the Guwahati Municipal Corporation area. It will be extended to state's other parts gradually. A notification issued by the Excise department stated that the step has been taken due to COVID-19 induced restrictions and the Supreme Court and Madras High Court orders permitting non-direct sale including online home delivery.

Sale

Online sale of liquor has been permitted in various states

"The online sale of all Indian Made Foreign Liquor/beer/country spirit retail 'OFF' shops in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation areas has been introduced with immediate effect," an official release said on Friday. States like West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, and Punjab have already introduced online sales and home delivery of liquor. "It shall also curb consumption of illicit liquor," the release said.

Apps

Permission to sell liquor through app to be granted

Permission for online sale through apps will be granted provided the Indian Made Foreign Liquor/beer/country spirit retail OFF retailers possess valid licenses. The eligible retailers will have to register themselves on the app developed solely for this purpose by a furnishing copy of the valid license, location of the premises, list of delivery agents with name, address, phone number, photographs, and other details.

Delivery

Customer can order a maximum of three liters of liquor

The delivery agent shall not be less than 21 years of age and each retailer can engage a maximum of 10 delivery agents, the release stated. The eligible customer will have to register on the online portal furnishing proof of age and address. He/She can order online up to three liters of liquor but the delivery agent can carry a maximum of nine liters.

Details

Online sale not open for hostels, public and religious places

Online home delivery will be between 11 am to 10 pm subject to compliance with the lockdown restrictions. The online sale of liquor shall not be available for hostels of educational institutions, government/non-government/semi-government offices, and other public and religious places. The retailers would have to abide by MRP fixed by the Assam Excise Department, failing which appropriate legal action will be taken against them.

Further details

Other rules and restrictions for online sale of liquor

The delivery charges will be Rs. 50 per order for a distance of less than a km and Rs. 75 per order for a distance between one-two km. In addition to delivery charges, service charges, and internet payment gateway charges, will be borne by the customer. Registered retailers may accept or reject any order within 10 minutes if the order is not serviceable.