Home / News / India News / Assam: First phase of online liquor sale limited to Guwahati
India

Assam: First phase of online liquor sale limited to Guwahati

Written by
Nikita Gupta
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 23, 2021, 05:10 pm
Assam: First phase of online liquor sale limited to Guwahati
A notification was issued by the Excise department announcing the decision

The first phase of the online sale of liquor in Assam has been limited to the Guwahati Municipal Corporation area. It will be extended to state's other parts gradually. A notification issued by the Excise department stated that the step has been taken due to COVID-19 induced restrictions and the Supreme Court and Madras High Court orders permitting non-direct sale including online home delivery.

In this article
Sale

Online sale of liquor has been permitted in various states

"The online sale of all Indian Made Foreign Liquor/beer/country spirit retail 'OFF' shops in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation areas has been introduced with immediate effect," an official release said on Friday. States like West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, and Punjab have already introduced online sales and home delivery of liquor. "It shall also curb consumption of illicit liquor," the release said.

Apps

Permission to sell liquor through app to be granted

Permission for online sale through apps will be granted provided the Indian Made Foreign Liquor/beer/country spirit retail OFF retailers possess valid licenses. The eligible retailers will have to register themselves on the app developed solely for this purpose by a furnishing copy of the valid license, location of the premises, list of delivery agents with name, address, phone number, photographs, and other details.

Delivery

Customer can order a maximum of three liters of liquor

The delivery agent shall not be less than 21 years of age and each retailer can engage a maximum of 10 delivery agents, the release stated. The eligible customer will have to register on the online portal furnishing proof of age and address. He/She can order online up to three liters of liquor but the delivery agent can carry a maximum of nine liters.

Details

Online sale not open for hostels, public and religious places

Online home delivery will be between 11 am to 10 pm subject to compliance with the lockdown restrictions. The online sale of liquor shall not be available for hostels of educational institutions, government/non-government/semi-government offices, and other public and religious places. The retailers would have to abide by MRP fixed by the Assam Excise Department, failing which appropriate legal action will be taken against them.

Further details

Other rules and restrictions for online sale of liquor

The delivery charges will be Rs. 50 per order for a distance of less than a km and Rs. 75 per order for a distance between one-two km. In addition to delivery charges, service charges, and internet payment gateway charges, will be borne by the customer. Registered retailers may accept or reject any order within 10 minutes if the order is not serviceable.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
36 dead in landslides in Maharashtra, evacuation underway

Latest News

DMRC installs Olympics selfie points at prominent metro stations

Delhi

Timothée Chalamet-led 'Dune' trailer impresses, excites for upcoming universal battle

Entertainment

Bharat Biotech commits to supply 500mn COVAXIN doses to Centre

India

AGR dues: SC rejects telcos' plea seeking corrections in dues

Business

Can Babar Azam emulate Virat Kohli? Shoaib Akhtar answers

Sports

Latest India News

COVID-19 patient, whose sample was collected for IVF, no more

India

Here's what Amnesty really said about the Pegasus controversy

India

Several low-lying areas face inundation as heavy rains lash Telangana

India

3 Congress workers, headed to Sidhu's swearing-in, died in accident

India

J&K Police shoots down drone in Akhnoor, 5kg IED found

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Assam News

Assam cycles to wish success to Olympics boxer Lovlina Borgohain

Sports

Five districts of Assam to remain under complete lockdown

India

'Cash-for-marks' scam in Assam board exams unearthed

India

5.2-magnitude earthquake hits Assam; tremors felt in WB, Meghalaya, Bangladesh

India

Assam launches incentive scheme to boost orthodox, specialty tea production

India
Trending Topics