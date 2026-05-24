Assam to introduce UCC draft bill on May 26

Muslim leaders in Guwahati seek talks

Leaders from at least 10 Muslim organizations met in Guwahati to highlight how the UCC could impact Islamic practices and stressed that minority voices should be heard:

Maulana Farid Uddin Choudhury said the state government should not ignore stakeholders from the minority community before taking such a major decision.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sarma assured that tribal communities will be exempt from the new law to protect their traditions.

The government says the UCC aims for equality and social harmony.