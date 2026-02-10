Assam's final voter list out: 2.49cr voters, 343 3rd-gender voters
India
Assam's final voter list is out, showing 2,49,58,139 registered voters for the upcoming assembly elections—a drop of about 2.4 lakh names since December's draft roll.
The updated list has roughly equal numbers of men and women, plus 343 third-gender voters.
Voter list cleaned up ahead of elections
The big change comes after officials went door-to-door last winter to clean up the rolls—removing nearly five lakh deceased voters, over five lakh who had moved away, and thousands of duplicates.
This means a more accurate voter list just in time for elections expected in March-April.
For young voters especially, it's a reminder to check your registration status so your voice counts when it matters most.