India

At 67, Vadodara woman fulfills decades-old dream of doctorate degree

Written by
Astha Oriel
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jun 22, 2021, 05:31 pm
Usha Lodaya enrolled in a Jainism course at Maharashtra-based Shatrunjay Academy

While for many, age is a reminder to take things slow, for 67-year-old Usha Lodaya, it pushed her to pursue her teenage dream of becoming a doctor. Lodaya, who had dropped out of college when she was 20 years old, has completed her doctorate course in Jainism after resuming her education in her sixties. Here are more details.

In this article
Information

She earned the doctorate degree in a Jainism course

The gritty Vadodara resident enrolled in a Jainism course at Maharashtra-based Shatrunjay Academy, an institution set up to spread the knowledge of Jainism among community members. On Sunday, the sexagenarian passed her viva voce on 12 contemplations in Jain tradition, to earn the doctorate degree.

Courses

Early marriage had forced her to quit college

Lodaya completed a three-year degree course in Jainism, followed by a two-year masters and a three-year doctorate course. "It has been my dream to become a doctor ever since I enrolled for a Bachelor of Science degree decades ago. However, I was forced to drop out of college when I was 20 years old because of early marriage," Lodaya told PTI.

Details

She was inspired by her 'Guru' to pursue the course

Inspired by Jaydarshitashriji Maharaj, a scholar on Jainism, Lodaya renewed her ambition and worked to realize it by enrolling for an online course in Jainism at the trust-run institute in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. "My decades-old dream came to be realized as I was inspired by my guruji to join a three-year graduation course in Jainism started at Shatrunjay Academy," she said.

Quote

She plans to continue exploring the religion further

"As I belong to the Jain community, I plan to continue exploring the religion further and teach students from the community, who come to me regularly," said a determined Lodaya.

