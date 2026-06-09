At least 11 dead in Rawalakot after JAAC activist shooting India Jun 09, 2026

Tensions are running high in Pakistan-administered Kashmir after clashes broke out in Rawalakot on June 7 between security forces and protesters from the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC).

At least 11 people have died and more than 70 are injured, though activists say the real numbers could be higher.

The violence started after a JAAC activist was fatally shot, sparking protests that quickly escalated.