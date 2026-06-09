At least 11 dead in Rawalakot after JAAC activist shooting
Tensions are running high in Pakistan-administered Kashmir after clashes broke out in Rawalakot on June 7 between security forces and protesters from the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC).
At least 11 people have died and more than 70 are injured, though activists say the real numbers could be higher.
The violence started after a JAAC activist was fatally shot, sparking protests that quickly escalated.
Authorities cut mobile internet, detain 200+
The unrest is fueled by frustration over rising prices, steep utility bills, and poor governance. What began as economic protests has grown to include demands for political reforms, like scrapping special legislative seats.
In response to the chaos, authorities shut down mobile internet and detained more than 200 people to block a planned march.
The situation has caught global attention too, with Kashmiri groups protesting abroad and British MPs calling for diplomatic action.