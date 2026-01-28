Avalanche strikes Sonamarg, no injuries reported
India
A huge avalanche hit Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district late Tuesday night (Jan 27, 2026), blanketing homes, hotels, and cars in snow.
Thankfully, despite the dramatic scene caught on CCTV, officials confirmed there were no injuries or casualties.
Why does this matter?
The area had already been on high alert after heavy fresh snowfall and the issuance of a high-intensity avalanche warning.
Authorities are urging everyone to avoid avalanche-prone zones and follow safety advisories.
The heavy snowfall also shut down the Jammu-Srinagar highway and led to all flights being canceled at Srinagar Airport—so travel plans are definitely disrupted for now.