Ayodhya GST officer resigns over Shankaracharya's comments on Adityanath
Prashant Kumar Singh, Ayodhya's Deputy GST Commissioner, resigned on January 27 after Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand allegedly made divisive remarks about Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Singh called the comments insulting and said he felt it was his duty to stand up for constitutional authorities.
Just days later, Singh withdrew his resignation and returned to work, saying there was no outside pressure.
Family feud takes center stage
Singh's brother accused him of landing his job with a fake disability certificate—a claim backed by local health officials who say Singh skipped medical board summons.
In response, Singh hit back with serious accusations of his own, alleging his brother is linked to criminal activities and has even assaulted their parents.
The family dispute has added an extra layer of drama to the whole episode.