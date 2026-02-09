Ayodhya terror suspect Rahman murdered inside Faridabad jail

Inquiries ordered into how murder happened inside jail

Rahman, a resident of Milkipur in Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on March 2, 2025 with grenades linked to ISI and ISKP after a joint ATS and STF operation.

He'd been living under a fake name while secretly filming the Ram Temple and other UP sites as part of his alleged plot.

After his arrest, he was sent to Neemka Jail.

Now, police and jail authorities have ordered an inquiry into how this murder happened inside the jail and whether there were any security lapses.