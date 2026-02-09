Ayodhya terror suspect Rahman murdered inside Faridabad jail
Abdul Rahman, who was accused of planning an attack involving hand grenades at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, was murdered inside Faridabad's Neemka Jail Sunday night around 8pm.
The attack happened around 8pm when another inmate, Arun Chaudhary—himself facing murder and attempt-to-murder charges in eight cases—used a sharp weapon against Rahman.
Inquiries ordered into how murder happened inside jail
Rahman, a resident of Milkipur in Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on March 2, 2025 with grenades linked to ISI and ISKP after a joint ATS and STF operation.
He'd been living under a fake name while secretly filming the Ram Temple and other UP sites as part of his alleged plot.
After his arrest, he was sent to Neemka Jail.
Now, police and jail authorities have ordered an inquiry into how this murder happened inside the jail and whether there were any security lapses.