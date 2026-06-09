Ayush Malik says conversion was voluntary, secretly married Chandni Qureshi India Jun 09, 2026

Ayush Malik, 27, involved in the Shamli district case, went public, saying he said he had been practicing Islam since 2008 and that there was no pressure involved.

Addressing the media on June 8, he also shared that he secretly married Chandni Qureshi and dismissed rumors that her family was after his money or property.