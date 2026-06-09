Ayush Malik says conversion was voluntary, secretly married Chandni Qureshi
India
Ayush Malik, 27, involved in the Shamli district case, went public, saying he said he had been practicing Islam since 2008 and that there was no pressure involved.
Addressing the media on June 8, he also shared that he secretly married Chandni Qureshi and dismissed rumors that her family was after his money or property.
Devaraj Malik complaint led to arrests
Things escalated after Devaraj Malik filed a police complaint, leading to the arrest of Chandni and her father.
Malik called these arrests unfair and insisted his decision was personal: "I have been practicing the faith since 2008" and "After all my sisters were married, I informed my family that I had embraced Islam."
Police say they are still investigating.