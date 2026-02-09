'Baba' row: ₹2 lakh bounty offered for Uttarakhand man

Legal action and investigations underway

A few days later, around 30-40 Bajrang Dal activists protested outside Kumar's gym, blocking the highway and raising slogans.

Police have filed three FIRs: one against Bajrang Dal workers for rioting and intimidation; another based on threats to the shopkeeper; and a third against Kumar and his friend Vijay Rawat for voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation, intentional insult likely to provoke breach of peace, and unlawful assembly.

Authorities are investigating the social media threat against Kumar's life, have held peace marches in town, and confirmed that the shop can keep "Baba" in its name.