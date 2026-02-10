Babri Masjid won't be rebuilt, Ram temple will: Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made it clear that the Babri Masjid will not be rebuilt, standing firm on his promise to construct the Ram Temple at the same spot.
At a public event, he said, "We had said we would come for Ram Lalla and build the temple at the same place is there any doubt?"
Ayodhya remains in the spotlight over Ram temple
Adityanath's remarks come as Ayodhya remains in the spotlight over the Ram Temple. The temple stands where the Babri Masjid was demolished.
India's Supreme Court delivered a judgment on the Ayodhya dispute.
Adityanath calls out people who only invoke Ram during tough times
Adityanath also pointed out improvements in law and order since he took office in 2017.
He called out those who only invoke Ram during tough times or attack devotees, saying they have no place in society.
He urged everyone to stay alert and follow the law to thrive.