Bakrid May 28 for most of India, J&K may 27
India
Bakrid (Eid al-Adha) is set for May 28, 2026, across most of India, but Jammu and Kashmir will celebrate a day earlier on May 27 due to their own moon sighting.
The festival date was confirmed after religious groups didn't spot the Dhul-Hijjah crescent moon this week.
Bakrid holidays shifted to May 28
Because of the new date, Central Government offices in Delhi and New Delhi will now be closed on May 28 instead of May 27.
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have also shifted their Bakrid holiday to May 28, while Kerala made both days official holidays.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will take a break on May 28 too.