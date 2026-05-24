Banda 46.8°C 2nd hottest in India after Bramhapuri in Maharashtra
Uttar Pradesh just had a seriously hot Sunday: Banda hit 46.8 degrees Celsius, making it India's second hottest city after Bramhapuri in Maharashtra.
Cities like Orai, Prayagraj, and Jhansi also baked at over 45 degrees Celsius, while Agra, Hamirpur, Aligarh, and Kanpur weren't far behind.
IMD issues red alert in UP
The weather department (IMD) has put out a red alert for severe heat in Banda, Prayagraj, Varanasi, and nearby areas.
Over 20 districts are on orange alert as thunderstorms with winds up to 60km per hour could hit Lucknow and Gorakhpur, while western UP stays mostly dry.
Heatwave to persist in eastern UP
The IMD says the heat wave isn't letting up soon: expect another period of extreme heat and uncomfortably warm nights in some eastern parts.
Some eastern parts might get a bit of rain or thunder to break things up.