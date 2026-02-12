Barasat nurse who recovered from Nipah virus passes away
India
A nurse in Barasat, West Bengal—who had bravely recovered from the Nipah virus—sadly passed away this afternoon due to cardiac arrest.
Her fight with the virus began last month and left her with serious health issues, including a weakened immune system and lung infection, which made recovery tough even after she was taken off ventilator support.
After Nipah outbreak, now focus on recovery
After two Nipah cases were confirmed in the state, both state and central governments acted fast.
A total of 196 people linked to the confirmed cases were identified, traced, monitored and tested; thankfully, all tested negative.
While another affected nurse has recovered, this case is a reminder that beating the virus can still leave lasting health challenges.