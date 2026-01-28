Bareilly magistrate quits, faces suspension after protest drama
India
Alankar Agnihotri, a city magistrate in Bareilly, resigned this week over new UGC equity rules and alleged mistreatment of religious followers.
Things escalated quickly—he was suspended for "indiscipline," staged a sit-in claiming harassment and casteist abuse (which officials deny), and was escorted out of Bareilly under tight police security, vacating his government residence, as supporters protested.
Why does this matter?
Agnihotri's exit puts the spotlight on how civil servants can—or can't—publicly challenge government policy, especially around sensitive issues like caste and education.
His case also raises bigger questions about officer rights, administrative conduct, and whether there's enough space for dissent in government jobs today.