Bareilly magistrate quits, faces suspension after protest drama India Jan 28, 2026

Alankar Agnihotri, a city magistrate in Bareilly, resigned this week over new UGC equity rules and alleged mistreatment of religious followers.

Things escalated quickly—he was suspended for "indiscipline," staged a sit-in claiming harassment and casteist abuse (which officials deny), and was escorted out of Bareilly under tight police security, vacating his government residence, as supporters protested.