Basti boy critically burned after allegedly being thrown into tandoor India Apr 17, 2026

At a wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district, 11-year-old Chaman suffered serious burns after a catering worker allegedly threw him into a tandoor (clay oven) for taking too many rasgullas.

He's now in critical condition, receiving treatment at Lucknow Medical College for burns from his face to his waist.