BBC's 'Voice of India,' Mark Tully (90), dies in Delhi

Who was Mark Tully?

Born in Kolkata and educated in Darjeeling and Cambridge, Tully joined BBC in 1964 and spent nearly three decades reporting from India.

He covered major events like the Bangladesh Liberation War, The Emergency, Operation Blue Star, and the assassinations of Indira and Rajiv Gandhi.

Beyond journalism, he wrote 10 books—including "No Full Stops in India"—and picked up honors like the Padma Shri, knighthood, and Padma Bhushan.

Colleagues remember him for his deep respect for Indian culture and his storytelling that made news feel personal across generations.