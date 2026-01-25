BBC's 'Voice of India,' Mark Tully (90), dies in Delhi
Mark Tully, the iconic BBC journalist who became the trusted voice on India for millions, has passed away at 90 in Delhi.
Over his long career, he covered some of the country's biggest moments and helped global audiences understand India's complexities.
Who was Mark Tully?
Born in Kolkata and educated in Darjeeling and Cambridge, Tully joined BBC in 1964 and spent nearly three decades reporting from India.
He covered major events like the Bangladesh Liberation War, The Emergency, Operation Blue Star, and the assassinations of Indira and Rajiv Gandhi.
Beyond journalism, he wrote 10 books—including "No Full Stops in India"—and picked up honors like the Padma Shri, knighthood, and Padma Bhushan.
Colleagues remember him for his deep respect for Indian culture and his storytelling that made news feel personal across generations.