Becoming a leader doesn't mean contesting elections, Modi tells students
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the latest "Pariksha Pe Charcha," said real leadership isn't about politics or making speeches—it's about truly understanding and connecting with people.
"Becoming a leader doesn't mean contesting elections, forming a political party or making speeches," he shared during a chat that linked students from cities like Raipur and Guwahati.
Modi talks about good communication
Modi talked about how good communication means helping others understand you—not just telling them what to do.
With over 4.5 crore registrations, he encouraged everyone to pick up habits from developed countries for a better India by 2047—like not littering, avoiding food waste, and using AI wisely.
PM offers advice on qualities, habits to overcome challenges
He offered advice on qualities and habits to overcome challenges, emphasizing discipline, skills, cleanliness and the effective use of technology.