Bengal: 2 cops injured as suspected drug traffickers attack them
India
During a police raid on a mango orchard in Malda, West Bengal, suspected drug traffickers attacked officers, leaving two civic volunteers hurt.
The team had gone in on a tip-off.
Rapid Action Force teams have been sent in
Police have arrested one person for the attack and found gambling boards at the scene. Investigations are still ongoing to catch others involved.
With tensions rising, Rapid Action Force teams have been sent in to help keep things under control and support local law enforcement.