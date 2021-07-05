Home / News / India News / West Bengal: BJP alleges its MLA was attacked by TMC
India

West Bengal: BJP alleges its MLA was attacked by TMC

Written by
Sneha Das
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 05, 2021, 03:54 pm
West Bengal: BJP alleges its MLA was attacked by TMC
Suvendu Adhikari alleged that Sonamukhi legislator Dibakar Gharami was attacked by TMC goons

The BJP in West Bengal has claimed that its Sonamukhi legislator Dibakar Gharami was attacked by Trinamool Congress activists in Bankura district even though the police denied having any information about it. Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, in a late-night tweet, alleged that Gharami was "attacked by TMC goons" at Manikbazar panchayat area on Sunday.

In this article
Attack

Seven BJP activists were injured in the attack

"Seven BJP activists were injured in the attack and had to be referred to Bankura Medical College Hospital," Adhikari had tweeted. Taking a dig at TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, whom he defeated in Nandigram, Adhikari also tweeted, "Even an MLA is not safe in the non-MLA CM's jungle raj. Horrific."

Twitter Post

Here's what Adhikari posted on Twitter

Incident

Have no information about any such incident: Police

However, the Additional Superintendent of Police, Ganesh Biswas, said that he does not have any information about any such incident. Meanwhile, the BJP's Bishnupur organizing District President Sujit Agasthi said Gharami was not physically attacked, but claimed, "It was the BJP workers who were attacked during a meeting in the Manikbazar panchayat area on Sunday evening."

TMC

Adhikari is lying, no such attack took place: TMC

Agasthi alleged that when the BJP workers went to Sonamukhi Police Station to lodge a complaint about the attack, two of them were detained by the police. However, a district Trinamool Congress leader saidAdhikari was "lying" and no such attack by the Trinamool Congress took place. "We don't have any information about such an incident," the TMC leader further said.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Stan Swamy, arrested in Elgaar Parishad case, dies at 84

Latest News

Assam launches incentive scheme to boost orthodox, specialty tea production

India

Delhi cricketer Subodh Bhati hammers double-century in a T20 match

Sports

OnePlus Nord 2 tipped to debut around July 24

Technology

Stan Swamy, arrested in Elgaar Parishad case, dies at 84

India

NCB nabs man wanted in Mumbai drugs factory case

Mumbai

Latest India News

COVID-19: Cinema halls allowed to open in UP from today

India

As COVID-19 subsides, SBI report predicts third wave next month

India

Ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh admitted to ICU in Lucknow

India

'Bone Death': New post-coronavirus condition emerges, 3 cases reported

India

Delhi unlock: Stadiums, sports complexes reopen tomorrow; multiplexes stay shut

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India
Trending Topics