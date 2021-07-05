West Bengal: BJP alleges its MLA was attacked by TMC

Suvendu Adhikari alleged that Sonamukhi legislator Dibakar Gharami was attacked by TMC goons

The BJP in West Bengal has claimed that its Sonamukhi legislator Dibakar Gharami was attacked by Trinamool Congress activists in Bankura district even though the police denied having any information about it. Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, in a late-night tweet, alleged that Gharami was "attacked by TMC goons" at Manikbazar panchayat area on Sunday.

Attack

Seven BJP activists were injured in the attack

"Seven BJP activists were injured in the attack and had to be referred to Bankura Medical College Hospital," Adhikari had tweeted. Taking a dig at TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, whom he defeated in Nandigram, Adhikari also tweeted, "Even an MLA is not safe in the non-MLA CM's jungle raj. Horrific."

Twitter Post

Here's what Adhikari posted on Twitter

Incident

Have no information about any such incident: Police

However, the Additional Superintendent of Police, Ganesh Biswas, said that he does not have any information about any such incident. Meanwhile, the BJP's Bishnupur organizing District President Sujit Agasthi said Gharami was not physically attacked, but claimed, "It was the BJP workers who were attacked during a meeting in the Manikbazar panchayat area on Sunday evening."

TMC

Adhikari is lying, no such attack took place: TMC

Agasthi alleged that when the BJP workers went to Sonamukhi Police Station to lodge a complaint about the attack, two of them were detained by the police. However, a district Trinamool Congress leader saidAdhikari was "lying" and no such attack by the Trinamool Congress took place. "We don't have any information about such an incident," the TMC leader further said.