India

Bengal: Robbers open fire at gold loan office, one injured

Written by
Astha Oriel
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 13, 2021, 01:46 pm
Bengal: Robbers open fire at gold loan office, one injured
The police said that the robbers opened fire, fearing they would get caught by the mob

Failing to rob the branch of a gold loan company in Suri Town in Birbhum district of West Bengal, a gang of robbers opened fire at the people on Monday morning, injuring a person, police said. "The gang forced five security guards at the gold loan office in a market complex at gunpoint, to open the branch before the scheduled time," police added.

Alarm got activated following which people gathered at the spot

"As soon as the shutter was upped, the alarm went off, following which a large number of people gathered at the spot," police said. The Telegraph reported one of the security guards saying, "While lifting the shutter, the automated alarm system got activated which panicked the criminals and they started to flee. The burglars were carrying arms and had their faces covered with masks."

Two robbers opened fire fearing they would get caught: Police

Police told The Telegraph that the robbers had come on two bikes, but left behind one in the premises of the agency while fleeing. While three were able to escape the mob in another bike, the remaining two began to run with the mob chasing them. Fearing they would get caught, they opened fire at the mob, and the bullet hit Mubarak Khan (30).

All police stations have been alerted about the gang

The injured is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Suri and his condition is reported to be stable. "Search is on for the gang. All the police stations have been alerted," said Superintendent of Police Nagendranath Tripathi.

Trending Topics