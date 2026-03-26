Bengal: TMC worker shot dead during clash in Kolkata
India
A TMC worker, Rahul Dey, was shot and killed during a clash in Kolkata's Baghajatin area on Wednesday night (March 25), adding to the tense atmosphere as elections approach.
Four people have been arrested so far.
Another person, Jeet Mukherjee, was injured and is under treatment.
Political tensions rising across Bengal ahead of assembly elections
Locals called police after hearing gunshots, leading to the discovery of Dey and Mukherjee in a pool of blood.
The incident comes as political tensions are rising across West Bengal ahead of the assembly elections: Separately, there were reports of clashes between TMC and BJP supporters elsewhere in the state.
With campaigning ramping up, security has become a big concern for everyone involved.