Bengali actor Ankush Hazra summoned in betting app scam case India Sep 16, 2025

Bengali actor Ankush Hazra was called in by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday as part of a probe into a betting app scam.

This follows recent questioning of ex-MP Mimi Chakraborty.

The ED is investigating whether celebrities checked the legality of these apps before promoting them, and is tracing financial links tied to the scam.