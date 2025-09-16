Next Article
Bengali actor Ankush Hazra summoned in betting app scam case
India
Bengali actor Ankush Hazra was called in by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday as part of a probe into a betting app scam.
This follows recent questioning of ex-MP Mimi Chakraborty.
The ED is investigating whether celebrities checked the legality of these apps before promoting them, and is tracing financial links tied to the scam.
BJP-TMC political tussle over investigation
The investigation has sparked political back-and-forth between BJP and TMC.
BJP leaders claim the ED is uncovering a Tollywood-linked money laundering "syndicate," while TMC voices argue the probe just gives more publicity to actors.
Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari backed the ED, saying the ED only calls people after primary investigation and does not act on political instructions.