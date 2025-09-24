Bengal's Durga Puja: Political battleground for upcoming assembly elections

TMC, BJP, and even CPI(M) are in the fray

TMC is handing out its Jago Bangla publication to spread Banerjee's views across districts.

Meanwhile, BJP is running stalls packed with books on leaders like Shyama Prasad Mookerjee and the RSS, plus pamphlets on PM Modi's achievements and details about the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Even CPI(M) has joined in, setting up over a thousand stalls to promote Marxist literature—all hoping to connect with festival-goers while the celebrations last.