Bengal's Durga Puja: Political battleground for upcoming assembly elections
This year, Durga Puja in Bengal isn't just about festivities—political parties are turning book stalls into mini campaign hubs ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.
Both BJP and TMC are using the crowds to share their messages, with TMC's Mamata Banerjee highlighting concerns over suspended welfare funds and migrant worker detentions.
TMC, BJP, and even CPI(M) are in the fray
TMC is handing out its Jago Bangla publication to spread Banerjee's views across districts.
Meanwhile, BJP is running stalls packed with books on leaders like Shyama Prasad Mookerjee and the RSS, plus pamphlets on PM Modi's achievements and details about the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Even CPI(M) has joined in, setting up over a thousand stalls to promote Marxist literature—all hoping to connect with festival-goers while the celebrations last.