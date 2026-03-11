Bengaluru: 2 separate attempts to smuggle contraband into prison thwarted
Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Prison just stopped two separate smuggling attempts: one by a staff member, Prakash Gowda, who was caught with cash and black-taped packets likely containing tobacco and drugs, and another by a visitor named Anusha, who tried sneaking in banned items during her visit to an undertrial inmate.
Both incidents happened on March 9 during routine checks.
Action being initiated in both cases
Officials seized all the contraband along with Anusha's visitor pass.
A case has been registered against Anusha (and the undertrial prisoner) under Section 42 of the Karnataka Prisons (Amendment) Act, 2022; action in the matter involving prison staff Prakash Gowda has been reported to senior officers and is being initiated.
Prison officials said the incidents have been reported to senior officers and that further action is being initiated.