Bengaluru businessman dies by suicide amid I-T probe: Details
C J Roy, a well-known Bengaluru businessman, died by suicide on January 30, 2026, while under an Income Tax investigation.
The I-T department had raided several Confident Group properties in December over suspected financial irregularities.
Even with the ongoing probe, Roy's company posted strong results for FY23-24.
Now, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is looking into what led to his tragic decision.
Roy claimed diplomatic immunity
Roy briefly challenged the I-T action in Karnataka High Court but withdrew his plea without explanation just two days later.
According to his brother C J Babu, there weren't any other obvious issues apart from the tax inquiry.
Roy also claimed diplomatic immunity due to his honorary consular role when responding to tax officials.
While SIT hasn't found evidence of foul play, they're trying to understand the pressures he faced.