Bengaluru family, who killed nephew, found dead in Bihar
A Bengaluru family were found dead in Bihar, months after Nagaprasad killed his 14-year-old nephew Amogh Kirti during a fight over the teen's gaming addiction and demands for money.
After Nagaprasad was released on bail in December 2025, he, his mother Sumangala (78), and sisters Shilpa (48) and Shrutha (43) traveled to several religious sites seeking penance.
They checked into a dharamshala in Rajgir on January 31, 2026, and were last seen alive on February 2.
Investigators are checking CCTV footage and phone records
On February 6, police discovered all four bodies in their locked room at the dharamshala, along with sleeping pills, ₹1.18 lakh cash, and jewelry.
Police believe they died by suicide out of mental anguish between February 3-4.
Their last rites were held in Patna; with no heirs left, relatives plan to donate the family's property to the dharamshala.
Investigators are now checking CCTV footage and phone records to confirm what happened, and have contacted Bengaluru police.