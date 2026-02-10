Bengaluru family, who killed nephew, found dead in Bihar

Investigators are checking CCTV footage and phone records

On February 6, police discovered all four bodies in their locked room at the dharamshala, along with sleeping pills, ₹1.18 lakh cash, and jewelry.

Police believe they died by suicide out of mental anguish between February 3-4.

Their last rites were held in Patna; with no heirs left, relatives plan to donate the family's property to the dharamshala.

Investigators are now checking CCTV footage and phone records to confirm what happened, and have contacted Bengaluru police.