Bengaluru headmaster arrested under POCSO after student found pregnant
India
A 59-year-old headmaster at a Bengaluru government school has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor student over the past year, which led to her pregnancy.
The incident came to light when the girl was found to be one-and-a-half months pregnant, and police quickly took action under the POCSO Act.
Survivor receiving medical care and counseling
After the victim's family filed a complaint, Srirampura police registered an FIR on May 22, 2026, and sent the accused to judicial custody.
The survivor is now receiving medical care, counseling, and safe shelter at a government center with help from child protection officials.