Bengaluru: Man dies after friend deliberately rams car into tree
India
A heated argument between two friends in Bengaluru after a cricket match ended in tragedy.
Prashanth and Roshan Hegde, both in their late 20s, got into a fight over their team's loss and things escalated as they drank together.
What started as post-game frustration quickly spiraled out of control.
How things turned deadly
Trying to stop Roshan from driving off, Prashanth clung to the SUV's door—but Roshan deliberately drove the car into a tree, all caught on dashcam.
Prashanth was badly hurt and died on the way to the hospital.
Police have arrested Roshan for murder, and the vehicle is now in custody.