Bengaluru: Man kills live-in partner, then himself India Dec 02, 2025

In Bengaluru, a 51-year-old man named Lakshminarayana allegedly strangled his live-in partner Lalitha, 49, after a late-night argument and then died by suicide.

The couple had lived together for a decade; Lalitha was widowed, and Lakshminarayana was separated from his wife.

Lalitha worked at a rubber factory and leaves behind a 25-year-old daughter.

Their bodies were found Tuesday morning when a neighbor noticed their door was open; signs at the scene suggest Lalitha tried to fight back.