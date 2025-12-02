Bengaluru: Man kills live-in partner, then himself
In Bengaluru, a 51-year-old man named Lakshminarayana allegedly strangled his live-in partner Lalitha, 49, after a late-night argument and then died by suicide.
The couple had lived together for a decade; Lalitha was widowed, and Lakshminarayana was separated from his wife.
Lalitha worked at a rubber factory and leaves behind a 25-year-old daughter.
Their bodies were found Tuesday morning when a neighbor noticed their door was open; signs at the scene suggest Lalitha tried to fight back.
Where things stand now
Police believe the tragedy followed growing suspicion and tension between the two.
A case has been registered, and investigators are piecing together what led to this heartbreaking outcome.
Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem exams as police continue looking into what really happened that night.