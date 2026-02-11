Bengaluru man kills parents during family dispute
India
A 33-year-old Bengaluru man, Rohan Chandra Bhat, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his parents during a family dispute at their Vignana Nagar home on Wednesday (Feb 11, 2026).
Police say he stabbed his father Naveen (60) and mother Dr Shyamala (55); both died in hospital soon after.
Neighbors complaint leads to arrest
Police believe Bhat acted with intent to kill following a family dispute, but the full motive is still being investigated.
A neighbor's complaint led to his arrest.
The victims' bodies are at Bowring Hospital for post-mortem, though that's on hold until their daughter returns from the US.
Bhat is in custody and will face court soon as the investigation continues.