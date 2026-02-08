Bengaluru Metro fare hike on hold after Khattar's intervention

Bengaluru Metro's planned 5% fare hike, set for February 9, has been put on hold after Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar stepped in. Fare charts showing the new prices were quietly taken down just a day before the increase was supposed to start.

Committee recommended annual fare hikes The hike came from a committee recommendation for annual fare bumps, even though BMRCL's staff costs rose by 42%, fuel costs by 34% and maintenance and administrative expenses by 366%.

Still, fares would have only gone up by ₹1-5 across 10 zones.

MP Tejasvi Surya and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar intervene MP Tejasvi Surya called out Bengaluru's already steep metro fares and asked Khattar to intervene.

Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar pointed out that the state wasn't consulted and promised a financial review of the plan.