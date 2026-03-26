Bengaluru professor proposes to student during class, booked
A Bengaluru professor was booked and a case was registered against him after he entered a medical college in Nelamangala, despite being banned, and proposed to a female student during class.
The incident, caught on video, quickly went viral and sparked fresh conversations about campus safety and how colleges handle misconduct.
Details of the case and its implications
The professor had already faced several sexual harassment complaints from students, which led the college to ban him from campus.
Ignoring that order led to him being booked and a case registered after the principal filed a police complaint.
He now faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for sexual harassment and criminal trespass, putting renewed focus on how seriously such cases are treated in educational spaces.