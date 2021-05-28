Bengaluru rape: 2 accused shot by police during escape attempt

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and assaulted in Bengaluru, following which 6 have been arrested.

Two of the six accused arrested in the alleged gang-rape and assault of a woman in Bengaluru were shot in the leg today, after they purportedly tried to escape from the crime scene, NDTV reported. The six accused - including two women - were arrested on Thursday, days after a horrific video of that incident began circulating on social media.

Both injured accused have been hospitalized

Around five this morning, the police had taken the accused to the crime spot for the reconstruction of the events when two of them allegedly tried to flee, forcing the cops to open fire. Both the injured accused have since been admitted to a hospital, reports say. The alleged gang-rape and assault took place in Ramamurthy Nagar in Bengaluru, six days ago.

A video of the incident went viral on social media

A video of the accused torturing the 22-year-old woman had been circulating on social media, showing them attacking her and allegedly inserting a bottle inside her private parts. It was earlier believed the survivor belonged to India's northeast region, however, that claim was later proved wrong. The Assam Police had shared images of the accused on Twitter, seeking information in lieu of a reward.

Union Minister denied reports the woman had died

Some earlier reports had falsely claimed the rape survivor had died by suicide in Rajasthan. However, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and others later confirmed both were separate incidents. "The viral video of a girl from North-East being brutally raped and tortured by 4 men & 1 women (sic) is not related to Jodhpur suicide case," he said, calling for police to "catch the devils."

All accused are from Bangladesh, involved in prostitution racket

The police nabbed the accused yesterday from Bengaluru, identifying some of them as - Sagar, Mohemmed Baba Sheikh, Ridoy Babu, and Hakeel. All are said to be Bangladeshi immigrants and had been living in a rented house in the city. They were allegedly involved in a prostitution racket and the survivor was reportedly assaulted after she had managed to escape with some money.

'More people are involved; they are in Kerala'

"Bengaluru Police traced the gang within a few hours and we arrested six of them, including two women. They have provided information that there are more people behind this and they are in Kerala. We are intensifying the investigation," Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Survivor is in another state; efforts underway to bring her

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said a case of rape and sexual assault has been registered against the six accused. The survivor is currently in another state and a team has been sent to bring her back, so that her statement could be recorded before a magistrate. Reports say she was illegally brought to India on promises of a job, but forced into prostitution.